THE PRESIDENT OF Bolivia has said the country is facing an attempted coup and urged people to mobilise.

It comes as two tanks and a number of men in military uniform gathered in front of the government palace in La Paz, with armoured vehicles ramming into the doors of the building.

In a video of Luis Arce surrounded by ministers in the palace, he said: “The country is facing an attempted coup d’etat. Here we are, firm in Casa Grande, to confront any coup attempt. We need the Bolivian people to organise.”

Arce confronted the general commander of the Army – Juan Jose Zuniga, who appeared to be leading the rebellion – in the palace hallway, as shown on video on Bolivian television.

“I am your captain, and I order you to withdraw your soldiers, and I will not allow this insubordination,” Arce said.

Military Police gather outside the main entrance as an armored vehicle rams into the door of the presidential palace in Plaza Murillo in La Paz. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Before entering the government building, Zuniga told journalists in the plaza: “Surely soon there will be a new Cabinet of ministers; our country, our state cannot go on like this.”

Zuniga said that “for now” he recognises Arce as commander in chief.

Zuniga did not explicitly say he is leading a coup, but in the palace, with bangs echoing behind him, he said the army was trying to “restore democracy and free our political prisoners”.

In a statement tonight, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said: “Ireland expresses solidarity with the Government and people of Bolivia, and reiterates unequivocal support for democracy and the rule of law.”

EU top diplomat Josep Borrell has said the European Union “condemns any attempt to undermine the constitutional order in Bolivia and overthrow democratically elected governments, and expresses its solidarity with the Bolivian government and people”.

In a message on X earlier this evening, Arce called for “democracy to be respected”.

He said an “irregular” deployment of troops was taking place in the capital and called for “democracy to be respected”.

Former Bolivian president Evo Morales also shared a message on X denouncing the movement of the military in the Murillo square outside the palace, calling it a coup “in the making”.

The general commander of the Army, Juan Jose Zuniga, present in the same square, confirmed the movement of uniformed officers and said: “We are upset by the affront, enough is enough.”

He spoke on television of “attacks on democracy,” without elaborating.

María Nela Prada, minister of the presidency and a top Bolivian officials, said military and tanks were taking over the plaza, calling it an “attempted coup d’etat”.

“The people are on alert to defend democracy,” she said to local television station Red Uno.

The incident was met with a wave of outrage by other regional leaders, including the Organisation of American States; Gabriel Boric, the president of neighbouring Chile; Honduras’s leader, and former Bolivian leaders.

Bolivia, a country of 12 million people, has seen intensifying protests in recent months over the economy’s precipitous decline from one of the continent’s fastest-growing two decades ago to one of its most crisis-stricken.

The country also has seen a high-profile rift at the highest levels of the governing party. Arce and his one-time ally, leftist icon and former President Morales, have been battling for the future of Bolivia’s splintering Movement for Socialism, known by its Spanish acronym MAS, ahead of elections in 2025.

With reporting by Press Association