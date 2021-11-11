#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 10°C Thursday 11 November 2021
Man charged in connection with assault and attempted robbery in Fermoy

The man was due before a special sitting of Fermoy District Court this morning.

By Tom Douglas Thursday 11 Nov 2021, 10:38 AM
31 minutes ago 1,241 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5598223
Garda crime scene tape
Garda crime scene tape
Garda crime scene tape

A MAN IN his 20s has been charged in connection with an assault and attempted robbery that happened in Fermoy.

A woman was attacked while she was walking her dog at St Coleman’s on Sunday evening.

Gardaí were called to the scene about 6.40pm, and found the woman with non-life threatening injuries.

She was taken to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Gardaí said this week that they understood the attacker also suffered injuries to the face and neck during the incident.

Officers appealed on Monday for information about people with unexplained injuries like this.

The man who has been charged is due to appear before a special sitting of the local District Court this morning.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

