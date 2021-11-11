Man charged in connection with assault and attempted robbery in Fermoy

A MAN IN his 20s has been charged in connection with an assault and attempted robbery that happened in Fermoy.

A woman was attacked while she was walking her dog at St Coleman’s on Sunday evening.

Gardaí were called to the scene about 6.40pm, and found the woman with non-life threatening injuries.

She was taken to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Gardaí said this week that they understood the attacker also suffered injuries to the face and neck during the incident.

Officers appealed on Monday for information about people with unexplained injuries like this.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The man who has been charged is due to appear before a special sitting of the local District Court this morning.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.