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LAST UPDATE | 4 hrs ago
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.
Ireland-Israel camp
1. Saturday saw incredible scenes from the Republic of Ireland camp, and David Sneyd reports from Debrecen, Hungary for our sister site The 42 on what exactly went on behind closed doors.
Drumcree
2. The Drumcree Orange Order march remains stalled this morning after a large crowd gathered to stop the parade going down Garvaghy Road for the first time in 28 years.
Mental health services
3. Mental health services for pregnant women and new mothers have seen thousands of people over the past few years but are struggling to keep up with increased demand.
Orange rain warning
4. Met Éireann said “very heavy” thundery rain, potential flooding and wave overtopping can be expected this morning in Cork, Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow.
Business analysis
5. One of the largest companies Ireland has ever produced was finally sold during the week, but it went almost completely unnoticed aside from in the business pages.
Paul O’Donoghue looks at the case and asks whether Ireland will produce another conglomerate.
Political winners and losers
6. It’s that time of week again. Much of the political action was stateside this week, on both the winning and losing side.
MetroLink
7. The MetroLink railway for Dublin promises to unlock up to 100,000 homes across Co Dublin, but builders are holding off the hype train for the time being.
Stuart Carolan
8. “It’s the most wonderful time of the year. You officially have permission to start counting the weeks until Christmas: the annual row over Dublin City Council’s Winter Lights Festival has begun.”
Our FactCheck editor Stephen McDermott looks at a growing tradition.
Sitdown Sunday
9. Settle down in a comfy chair with some of the week’s best longreads.
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