Man accused of carrying out FGM told gardaí he doesn't agree with the practice, court hears

A MAN ACCUSED of carrying out female genital mutilation (FGM) on his young daughter at their family home in Dublin has said he does not agree with the practice.

The man, who is charged alongside his wife, told gardaí he knows FGM is illegal and that people can go to jail for carrying it out, a court heard today.

The couple, who can’t be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty last week to carrying out FGM on their daughter, who was almost two years old at the time, on 16 September 2016.

The man, aged in his 30s, and woman, aged in her 20s, also pleaded not guilty to one count of child cruelty on the same day.

They claim their daughter sustained her injuries after falling on a toy, something that was disputed by doctors who examined the girl after she presented at hospital.

The trial is continuing before Judge Elma Sheahan at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today.

Solicitor John Byrne, prosecuting, read a record of interviews carried out by gardaí with the accused man on 22 and 23 September 2016.

Gardaí carrying out the interview asked the man what he knew about FGM. Bryne told the court the man’s response was that it was “a woman’s domain”, and “reserved only for the woman”.

“I know we’re not allowed to do it here, the younger generation of people know that, it’s illegal and you can go to jail for it.”

Bryne said the accused told gardaí that his wife had undergone FGM when she was younger but that her teenage niece, who has live in Ireland for 10 years, has never had it done.

The practice refers to the ritual cutting or removal of some or all of the external female genitalia for non-medical reasons.

When asked if FGM was a problem in his community, the man stated: “It is not a problem, it is just prohibited.”

The court heard that the man told gardaí he knew the practice could cause many problems for women such as during intercourse, when giving birth, and during their periods.

The man described himself as a leader in his community and said he was “fighting” FGM to help “save girls”. He said his wife is “from the generation that is fighting it as well”.

During the interview, the court heard, gardaí asked the man if he would support FGM if it wasn’t illegal here. “No, I am aware of the consequences on the human being afterwards,” the man replied.

‘She screamed’

The couple claim that their daughter sustained her injuries when she fell onto a toy while not wearing a nappy. The man told gardaí that on the day of the alleged incident his wife was washing her hands in the bathroom after cleaning their daughter’s nappy.

“The little one was on the ground, she ran away like a child runs away. She was without clothing, she was not wearing a nappy.”

The man said he was holding a toy, a ball or balloon with lights on it that made sounds, which scared his daughter. “I squeezed it, she didn’t take the balloon, she ran away backwards,” he said.

The man said he then turned around as he wanted to clean the kitchen after breakfast. He turned back around when his daughter screamed, the court heard.

“She screamed, I went to pick her up and calm her down, I thought she hit the wall,” he said, adding that she was crying.

“I picked her up, her mother said something was dripping. I thought it was urine, but when I picked her up there was blood.”

The man said he and wife cleaned their daughter in the bathroom but she was still bleeding. He said he was going to call 999 but stopped when his wife explained that an ambulance “will take time”, so they drove to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin (OLCHC) to seek help.

Previous evidence

The State is not arguing that the couple carried out FGM on their daughter, rather that they “intended to aid, abet, counsel or procure” the procedure, prosecuting counsel Shane Costelloe told the court last week.

The young girl, who was just under two years old at the time of the incident, was triaged at OLCHC and brought to the emergency room, the court heard.

A paediatric surgeon, Professor Thambipillai Sri Paran, carried out a procedure to stop the bleeding. Paran, who gave evidence last Wednesday, believed that the injury the girl sustained was non-accidental. The head of her clitoris had been removed.

The case was referred to gardaí, who began to investigate, the court was told.

The toy the girl is alleged to have fallen on has been shown in court on a number of occasions. It is an activity centre with a steering wheel and other protruding objects.

Paran said the girl’s injuries were not consistent with falling on a toy.

Paran last week told Costelloe that after the surgery was carried out, he spoke to the girl’s father about how she was injured. Paran said the father told him the girl had a dirty nappy and that her mother brought her into the bathroom in the family home to change her.

“[She] was coming out of the bathroom without a nappy on and something happened and while she was moving backwards she fell onto a toy and sustained the injury,” Paran said, giving his account of his conversation with the girl’s father.

Paran said that, at a “much later stage”, he saw the toy in question at a meeting with other medical consultants and gardaí.

“The story didn’t match the injury that I saw,” Paran said, stating: “I felt that this is not a crush injury, if you fall onto something it will crush.” Tissue would typically hang loose if it was crushed and this was not the case in this instance, he told the court.

When being questioned by defence solicitors, Paran said: “When the story and the injury doesn’t tally, we know we are legally obliged to raise the alarm.”

Blood on carpet

On Thursday, the jury heard that blood was found on a carpet in the couple’s home in the days after the alleged incident.

Dr John Hoade, a DNA expert with Forensic Science Ireland, told the court he accompanied gardaí during a search of the couple’s home on 23 September 2016. He requested that samples of carpet and underlay be removed from one of the rooms as there were stains on it.

Hoade confirmed that when he later tested one of the pieces of carpet, the blood stains matched the DNA of the girl who was injured. Photos of the carpet were shown in court.

Reading from a statement he wrote after testing the blood, he said: “The DNA provided from the sample of blood on the underlay matched that of [the girl].”

“I estimate the chance of finding this profile, if the DNA had come from someone unrelated to [her], is considerably less than one in 1,000 million (one billion).”

FGM has been outlawed in Ireland since 2012 but no one has been convicted to date. The offence, on conviction, carries a sentence of up to 14 years.

The Criminal Justice (Female Genital Mutilation) Act 2012 lists FGM as “any act the purpose of which, or the effect of which, is the excision, infibulation or other mutilation of the whole or any part of the labia majora, labia minora, prepuce of the clitoris, clitoris or vagina of a girl or woman”.

The trial continues before Judge Sheahan and a jury of eight men and four women.

