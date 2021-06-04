#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Friday 4 June 2021
Advertisement

Fianna Fáil bringing motion to establish constitutional right to housing

It would amend Article 43 of the Constitution, which covers private property rights.

By Press Association Friday 4 Jun 2021, 3:48 PM
15 minutes ago 1,030 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5458317
Image: Shutterstock/Elena Zhi
Image: Shutterstock/Elena Zhi

FIANNA FÁIL IS bringing a private member’s motion to amend the Constitution to ensure that every citizen has the right to housing.

The bill would see a right to housing inserted into the Constitution of Ireland.

It would amend Article 43 of the Constitution, which covers private property rights, to include that “the State recognises, and shall vindicate, the right of all persons to have access to adequate housing”.

It would also include that “the State shall, through legislative and other measures, provide for the realisation of this right within its available resources”.

The private member’s bill is being debated this afternoon.

It comes a day after a similar bill proposed by People Before Profit passed the second stage in the Dáil.

While the wording of the bill differs slightly from Fianna Fail, it too calls for a right to housing to be included in the Constitution.

Fianna Fáil Seanad spokesperson on housing Senator Mary Fitzpatrick said that housing has “always been a number one priority” for the party.

Fitzpatrick said the current policies in place to deal with the country’s housing crisis need to go further.

“It’s about the State going further, it’s about the State making a permanent commitment to every citizen that they have access to a secure and affordable home,” she said.

“During the pandemic it’s been obvious as to how important a home is to our own personal safety.

“There’s far too many homeless people in our society, it’s an issue we are addressing.

“There are far too many people who cannot afford to buy their own home or even a secure rental so we are securing that in the legislation.”

She said the “unrealistic” policies put forward by other parties is not the way to go.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We want the State to make a permanent commitment that every citizen has a right to their home” she added.

“Our Constitution protects and vindicates the right to private property but we want to counterbalance that right.”

She said that she hopes for cross-party support during the debate of the bill in the Seanad.

The senator said that while the bill would not solve the housing crisis, it would require the state to make a commitment to provide housing for everyone, similar to rights such as education and privacy.

“It will also commit government to bring in long-term and sustainable policies to deliver housing,” she added.

“We think it sends a strong signal that the State is committed to house building and we are not going to get caught into the market-led approach.

“The amendment does have support from outside the political arena and that is very important. This will be a matter for citizens to decide.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie