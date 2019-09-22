Jump in support for Sinn Féin, but Fianna Fáil remains most popular party

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin pictured at the National Ploughing Championships last week.

FIANNA FÁIL REMAINS the most popular political party in the country, according to the latest opinion poll.

Micheál Martin’s party has 29% support, down one percentage point since July but three points ahead of Fine Gael, according to a Sunday Times/Behaviour and Attitudes poll.

Today’s poll marks the fifth consecutive poll of its kind where Fianna Fáil came out on top. Fine Gael’s 26% support remains unchanged since July.

Sinn Féin’s support has increased by six points to 20%, welcome news as the party recovers after a poor performance in May’s local and European elections.

Over 920 adults were interviewed face-to-face for the poll between 5 and 17 September. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.3%.

The results are as follows:

Fianna Fáil: 29 (-1)

Fine Gael: 26 (no change)

Sinn Féin: 20 (+6)

Independents: 9 (+1)

Green Party: 5 (-2)

Independent Alliance: 4 (no change)

Labour Party: 3 (-2)

Solidarity-People Before Profit: 1 (-1)

Social Democrats 1 (no change)

Renua: 1 (+1)

Aontú: 0

Martin remains the most popular political party leader, with 46% support (down from 49% in July), Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has 40% support (down one point), Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald’s support is up two points to 38%, and Labour’s Brendan Howlin is down from 41% to 39%.