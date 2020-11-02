Coronavirus: Two deaths and 767 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed 767 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The total number of cases of the virus in Ireland is now 62,750*.

The Department of Health has confirmed that two more people have died with the virus. It means the number of people in this country with coronavirus who have died now stands at 1,917.

Of the cases notified today 68% are under 45 years of age, while the median age is 33.

321 cases are in Dublin, 84 in Cork, 47 in Meath, 34 in Limerick, 24 in Roscommon, and the remaining 257 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 322 covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 44 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population as of 1 November is 248.0, with 11,808 new cases confirmed during that period.

In Northern Ireland, a further 493 new cases and eight deaths of people who had contracted Covid-19 were confirmed this afternoon.

Over 14,000 tests have been completed in the past 24 hours, and 95,846 tests have been completed in the past seven days. The positive rate for the last seven days is 5.2%, which compares with 4% overall.

*Validation of data at the HPSC resulted in the de-notification of 19 cases.