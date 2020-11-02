#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Monday 2 November 2020
Advertisement

Coronavirus: Two deaths and 767 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by health officials this evening.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 2 Nov 2020, 5:55 PM
16 minutes ago 22,283 Views 43 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5252393
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed 767 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The total number of cases of the virus in Ireland is now 62,750*. 

The Department of Health has confirmed that two more people have died with the virus. It means the number of people in this country with coronavirus who have died now stands at 1,917.

Of the cases notified today 68% are under 45 years of age, while the median age is 33. 

321 cases are in Dublin, 84 in Cork, 47 in Meath, 34 in Limerick, 24 in Roscommon, and the remaining 257 cases are spread across all other counties. 

As of 2pm today, 322 covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 44 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours. 

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population as of 1 November is 248.0, with 11,808 new cases confirmed during that period. 

In Northern Ireland, a further 493 new cases and eight deaths of people who had contracted Covid-19 were confirmed this afternoon.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Over 14,000 tests have been completed in the past 24 hours, and 95,846 tests have been completed in the past seven days. The positive rate for the last seven days is 5.2%, which compares with 4% overall.

*Validation of data at the HPSC resulted in the de-notification of 19 cases. 

 

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (43)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie