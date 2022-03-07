#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 7 March 2022
Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 7 Mar 2022, 6:30 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your New Release Thriller Pick

Nightride

  • Netflix

A drug dealer (Moe Dunford) attempts to go straight – by pulling off one last big job. Set over the course of one night in Belfast, Nightride was shot in a real-time, one-shot style, following Budge as he attempts to close a deal with cash borrowed from a ruthless loan shark (Stephen Rea). Directed by Stephen Fingleton.

Source: Brainstorm Media/YouTube

Your Romantic Drama Pick

One Day

  • FilmFour at 6.50pm on Wednesday

Source: Movieclips/YouTube

Emma (Anne Hathaway) and Dexter (Jim Sturges) have been friends since college. Each year they meet up on the same day, St Swithin’s Day, to share their failures and and their triumphs, as they grow to realise the thing they have been searching for may have been right in front of them the whole time.  Directed by Lone Scherfig.

Your Western Pick

The Wild Bunch

  • TG4 at 9.20pm on Friday

Source: Warner Bros./YouTube

A group of ageing outlaws plan one last grans heist before they retire from the criminal world. Directed by Sam Peckinpah.

Your Inspiring Drama Pick

Wonder

  • RTÉ One at 8.35pm on Saturday

Source: Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

Ten-year-old August Pullman was born with Treacher Collins syndrome and has been home-schooled his whole life. As he approaches fifth-grade, his parents decide to enrol him in a private school. 

Your Kevin Costner Classic Pick

Robin Hood Prince of Thieves*

  • RTÉ 2 at 9.30pm on Saturday

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

When Robin returns from the crusades to find his father murdered and his family’s land taken over by the sheriff, he vows revenge. Joining forces with a band of exiled woodsmen, they fight for a better life and to save England from the corrupt sheriff and his allies. Kevin Costner is joined by Morgan Freeman, Alan Rickman, Christian Slater, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Brian Blessed. Directed by Kevin Reynolds.

*Full disclosure: RHPOT is one of this reporter’s favourite films of all time, it is definitely in the top five, so every time it is listed in the TV guide it will make its way into this film guide.

Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

