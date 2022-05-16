Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.
Your Drama Pick
Babel
- TG4 at 10.15pm today
A tragic incident involving an American couple in Morocco sparks a chain of events for four families in different countries throughout the world. Starring Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett and Gael Garcia Bernal. Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu.
Your Documentary Pick
Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror
- Netflix from Tuesday
An anonymous and exploitative network of online chat rooms ran rampant with sex crimes. This documentary details the tenacious hunt to take down its operators.
Your Comedy Crime Thriller Pick
American Made
- FilmFour at 9pm on Thursday
Based on a true story, a pilot is recruited by the CIA to run one of the biggest covert gun, drugs and money laundering operations in US history. Starring Tom Cruise and Domhnall Gleeson. Directed by Doug Liman.
Your Erotic Drama Pick
Fifty Shades Darker
- RTÉ 2 at 9.35pm
In this sequel to the popular Fifty Shades of Grey, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele. Christian manages to entice a cautious Ana back into his life, but shadowy figures from his past begin to circle the couple. Directed by James Foley.
Your One for All the Family Pick
Despicable Me
- RTÉ One at 6.35pm on Saturday
Don’t get this one and the previous recommendation mixed up, please. In this animated favourite, a criminal mastermind voiced by Steve Carell adopts three orphans to train up so he can pull off the biggest heist in history. But things don’t go exactly as he planned. Directed by Pierre Coffin and Chris Renaud.
