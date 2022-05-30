#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Monday 30 May 2022
Advertisement

Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 30 May 2022, 6:30 PM
55 minutes ago 2,982 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5777915

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.      

Your Throwback Comedy Pick

The Truman Show

  • TG4 at 9.30pm today

https://youtu.be/3F8H-QZKTsc

He’s the star of the most popular television show in history, but Truman (Jim Carrey) has no idea everything he does is being filmed and broadcast to the wold until he starts to notice some small things that just don’t seem right. Directed by Peter Weir.

Your Quentin Tarantino Drama Pick

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

  • FilmFour at 9pm on Wednesday

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Washed out TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) struggle to find their place in a changing Los Angeles in the 1960s. 

Your Horror Pick

Sea Fever

  • RTÉ One at 10.35pm on Friday

Source: MovieStation/YouTube

A marine biology student (Hermione Corfield) joins an Irish fishing trawler at sea to study their catch. But out in the middle of the ocean the crew succumbs to a strange infection. Directed by Neasa Hardiman.

Your New Release Action Pick

Interceptor

  • Netflix from Friday

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Source: Netflix/YouTube

The last officer (Elsa Pataky) standing on a remote missile defence base wages the battle of her life against terrorists aiming 16 stolen nuclear weapons at the US. Directed by Matthew Reilly. 

Your Comedy Crime Drama

The Hustle

  • RTÉ One at 9.30pm on Sunday

Source: MGM/YouTube

Two scam artists (Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson) team up to take down the men who have wronged them. Directed by Chris Addison.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie