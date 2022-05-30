Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Throwback Comedy Pick

The Truman Show

TG4 at 9.30pm today

https://youtu.be/3F8H-QZKTsc

He’s the star of the most popular television show in history, but Truman (Jim Carrey) has no idea everything he does is being filmed and broadcast to the wold until he starts to notice some small things that just don’t seem right. Directed by Peter Weir.

Your Quentin Tarantino Drama Pick

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

FilmFour at 9pm on Wednesday

Advertisement

Washed out TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) struggle to find their place in a changing Los Angeles in the 1960s.

Your Horror Pick

Sea Fever

RTÉ One at 10.35pm on Friday

A marine biology student (Hermione Corfield) joins an Irish fishing trawler at sea to study their catch. But out in the middle of the ocean the crew succumbs to a strange infection. Directed by Neasa Hardiman.

Your New Release Action Pick

Interceptor

Netflix from Friday

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The last officer (Elsa Pataky) standing on a remote missile defence base wages the battle of her life against terrorists aiming 16 stolen nuclear weapons at the US. Directed by Matthew Reilly.

Your Comedy Crime Drama

The Hustle

RTÉ One at 9.30pm on Sunday

Two scam artists (Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson) team up to take down the men who have wronged them. Directed by Chris Addison.