Tuesday 7 June 2022
Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 6 Jun 2022, 6:30 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Action Thriller

Cold Pursuit

  • RTÉ One at 9.30pm today 

Source: Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

Nels Coxman’s (Liam Neeson) quiet life with his wife (Laura Dern) is upended following the mysterious death of their son. Nels’ search for justice turns into a vengeful hunt for Viking (Tom Bateman), a drug lord he believes is connected to the death. Directed by Hans Petter Moland. 

Your Drama Pick

Only the Brave

  • FilmFour at 6.25pm on Tuesday

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, this film tells the story of a unit of local firefighters battling to protect their families and communities and to become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. Directed by Joseph Kosinski.

Your New Release Pick

Hustle

  • Netflix from Wednesday

When a down-on-his-luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) finds a potential superstar in Spain, he sets out to prove they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA. Directed by Jeremiah Zagar. 

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Your Documentary Pick

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

  • Netflix from Wednesday

Source: Netflix/YouTube

This documentary takes an in-depth look into the secretive polygamous sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the rise of self-professed prophet Warren Jeffs, who had 78 wives, 24 of whom were underage.

