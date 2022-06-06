Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.
Your Action Thriller
Cold Pursuit
- RTÉ One at 9.30pm today
Nels Coxman’s (Liam Neeson) quiet life with his wife (Laura Dern) is upended following the mysterious death of their son. Nels’ search for justice turns into a vengeful hunt for Viking (Tom Bateman), a drug lord he believes is connected to the death. Directed by Hans Petter Moland.
Your Drama Pick
Only the Brave
- FilmFour at 6.25pm on Tuesday
Based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, this film tells the story of a unit of local firefighters battling to protect their families and communities and to become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. Directed by Joseph Kosinski.
Your New Release Pick
Hustle
- Netflix from Wednesday
When a down-on-his-luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) finds a potential superstar in Spain, he sets out to prove they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA. Directed by Jeremiah Zagar.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your Documentary Pick
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
- Netflix from Wednesday
This documentary takes an in-depth look into the secretive polygamous sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the rise of self-professed prophet Warren Jeffs, who had 78 wives, 24 of whom were underage.
COMMENTS