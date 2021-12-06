Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Classic Clint Eastwood Pick

Gran Torino

TG4 at 9.30pm today

A cantankerous war veteran (Clint Eastwood) decides to help his teenage neighbour reform after he tries to steal his car. But his noble act puts his life at risk as he seeks to protect the boy and his family from a local gang.

Your Action Adventure Pick

The A-Team

Comedy Central at 9.30pm Tuesday

Starring Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper, Sharlto Copley and Quinton Jackson and based on the popular 80s TV programme, this film centres on a group of Iraq War veterans who become mercenaries for hire.

You New Release Pick

The Unforgivable

Netflix from Friday

Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock) returns to face severe judgement from the place she once called home. Her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister (Aisling Franciosi) she was forced to leave behind. Directed by Nora Fingscheidt.

Your Action Film Pick

Wrath of Man

Amazon Prime Video from Friday

A new cash truck security guard (Jason Statham) surprises his coworkers during a heist when he unexpectedly unleashes his fierce skills. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from, but soon his ultimate motive becomes clear. Directed by Guy Ritchie.

Your Festive Romantic Comedy Pick

Last Christmas

RTÉ 2 at 9.05pm Saturday

Kate (Emilia Clarke), a grumbling, poor-decision-making, Christmas shop worker is not enjoying the festive season. When Tom (Henry Golding) walks into her life and starts to see through her barriers, he seems too good to be true. But sometimes Christmas miracles really do happen.