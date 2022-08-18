Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEK, WE bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.
Orphan: First Kill
The follow-up to Orphan sees a young girl called Esther returning to her family after four years away. But why is she acting so… weird?
Where is Anne Frank
Still in cinemas: This animated film follows Anne Frank’s imaginary friend Kitty, who goes on a journey to find Anne after waking up in her Amsterdam home in the near future.
Paris, Texas
Re-release in selected cinemas and Curzon Home Cinema: Wim Wenders’ American classic gets a re-release. Harry Dean Stanton plays a quiet drifter who reappears after spending four years missing. Written by Sam Shepard, it has stunning visuals and a gorgeous soundtrack from Ry Cooder.
Which one would you go see first?
