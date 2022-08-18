Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 18 August 2022
Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 18 Aug 2022, 8:30 PM
EVERY WEEK, WE bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

Orphan: First Kill

Source: Paramount Movies/YouTube

The follow-up to Orphan sees a young girl called Esther returning to her family after four years away. But why is she acting so… weird?

Where is Anne Frank

Source: Madman Films/YouTube

Still in cinemas: This animated film follows Anne Frank’s imaginary friend Kitty, who goes on a journey to find Anne after waking up in her Amsterdam home in the near future.

Paris, Texas

Source: Curzon/YouTube

Re-release in selected cinemas and Curzon Home Cinema: Wim Wenders’ American classic gets a re-release. Harry Dean Stanton plays a quiet drifter who reappears after spending four years missing. Written by Sam Shepard, it has stunning visuals and a gorgeous soundtrack from Ry Cooder. 

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

Paris, Texas (68)
Orphan: First Kill (21)
Where is Anne Frank (11)



