MINISTER FOR FINANCE Jack Chambers has said the passenger cap at Dublin Airport is a “serious risk” to economic growth in Ireland.

Dublin Airport is only allowed to fly through a maximum of 32 million passengers a year based on planning conditions from 15 years ago.

Airlines have called for the cap to be lifted to meet demand, while others have questioned whether the cap should be lifted as Ireland tries to reduce its carbon emissions.

Asked about the row, Chambers said that the cap was “a serious risk to economic growth”, citing analysis by the Dublin Airport Authority and others.

He added: “It shows the risk that’s in our economy of strategic infrastructure continually being delayed in our planning system.

“I fully support the lifting of the cap. I think it’s important for growth, connectivity, tourism, and so much more, and the quicker it can be progressed through the planning system the better.

“Minister [Eamon] Ryan has said he supports the process going through the planning system as it is and our national aviation policy is clear on the importance of growth for Dublin Airport as part of wider economic development.”

Taoiseach Simon Harris said there are “constraints” on passenger numbers and encouraged leaders in aviation to come forward with suggestions.

He added: “I’m not a fan of a passenger cap, right, but I’m also very conscious that in relation to the specific planning issue that is a matter for that planning process.

“What I’m saying is be that as it may, are there other conversations that we can have about strategic national asset that is Dublin Airport, and indeed others airports, and I do think there is a need for people who have an expertise in this, including those who run our airports, to come forward with considered proposals.”

Speaking from Ukraine, Harris said that some organisations “took their eye off the ball” on the issue.

He said: “I don’t think it’s helpful to get into too much of a history lesson, but I do need to make one point. It’s clear many organisations, including the DAA in the past, took their eye off the ball in relation to this and how we’ve ended up with this peculiar construct where such strategic decisions are now matters for planning authorities almost exclusively.

“I can’t interfere in the planning process, I don’t want to say anything to cut across that, but I am open for business in terms of hearing ideas.

“It would be very helpful instead of people diagnosing the problem, instead of people telling us how challenging the situation is, if people now apply to themselves to sending forward solution suggestions, that’s what leaderships about, and if they do that, I’d certainly be willing to engage directly with them.”

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary warned earlier today that there will be 250,000 fewer passengers this Christmas season compared to last year, arguing it was “inevitable that prices will be significantly higher” as a result.

He said: “Many of the people coming home for Christmas will be coming home via Belfast because the Minister for Transport won’t get off his backside and do something.”

O’Leary accused Eamon Ryan of “spoofing away” and asked other senior figures of government to intervene to remove the cap.

Ryan said that the responsibility does not lie with him and is a matter for the local planning authority.

Dublin Chamber chief executive Mary Rose Burke said 3.46 million passengers went through Dublin Airport in August, making it the busiest month in its history.

She said: “To place a cap on the airport due to years-old planning conditions which are now obsolete is nonsensical.”