Quiz: How much do you know about fine dining?

FINE DINING IS a luxury at the best of times, but particularly during a pandemic when indoor restaurants have been closed.
There has been a lot of debate about indoor dining this week. Legislation has been approved to reopen indoor dining for the fully vaccinated or people who have recovered from Covid-19 following advice from NPHET.
The government is aiming for indoor hospitality to reopen on 26 July.
With that in mind, whether you want to attend a fine dining establishment or have no interest at all, let’s test your knowledge.
