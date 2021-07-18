Quiz: How much do you know about fine dining?

FINE DINING IS a luxury at the best of times, but particularly during a pandemic when indoor restaurants have been closed.

There has been a lot of debate about indoor dining this week. Legislation has been approved to reopen indoor dining for the fully vaccinated or people who have recovered from Covid-19 following advice from NPHET.

The government is aiming for indoor hospitality to reopen on 26 July.

With that in mind, whether you want to attend a fine dining establishment or have no interest at all, let’s test your knowledge.

When did the concept of fine dining originate? Shutterstock Late 1600s Late 1700s

Late 1800s Mid 1900s What is an amuse-bouche? Another word for a starter A type of soup

A French cheese A small bite served before main course Is clinking glasses to ‘cheers’ considered poor fine dining etiquette? Shutterstock Yes, it could damage the glass No, it's a sign you're enjoying the meal Is it also poor manners to lift a menu fully from the table while reading? Shutterstock Yes, at least one part should remain on the table No, it doesn't matter Caviar might spring to mind when it comes to fine dining. What is this? Shutterstock A soy-based dessert A type of grain

A type of unfertilised fish egg A type of fruit Where can truffles, another fine dining classic, be found? Shutterstock In the ocean Underground, usually at the base of trees

In swamps and bogs In rivers What is the maximum number of Michelin stars a restaurant can receive at once? Shutterstock One Two

Three Four What was the original aim of the Michelin Guide? Shutterstock To increase demand for cars (and tyres) To inform people of new restaurants

To highlight niche and obscure restaurants To showcase healthier restaurants In the 2009 film Julie & Julia, who plays US chef Julia Child? PA Images Julie Andrews Goldie Hawn

Jane Fonda Meryl Streep What is the name of the restaurant in the 2007 film Ratatouille? Disney/Pixar Monet's Gusteau’s

