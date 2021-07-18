#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 16°C Sunday 18 July 2021
Quiz: How much do you know about fine dining?

Indoor dining is set to reopen for some customers later this month.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 18 Jul 2021, 10:00 PM
50 minutes ago 12,402 Views 13 Comments
FINE DINING IS a luxury at the best of times, but particularly during a pandemic when indoor restaurants have been closed.

There has been a lot of debate about indoor dining this week. Legislation has been approved to reopen indoor dining for the fully vaccinated or people who have recovered from Covid-19 following advice from NPHET

The government is aiming for indoor hospitality to reopen on 26 July.

With that in mind, whether you want to attend a fine dining establishment or have no interest at all, let’s test your knowledge. 

When did the concept of fine dining originate?
Shutterstock
Late 1600s
Late 1700s

Late 1800s
Mid 1900s
What is an amuse-bouche?
Another word for a starter
A type of soup

A French cheese
A small bite served before main course
Is clinking glasses to ‘cheers’ considered poor fine dining etiquette?
Shutterstock
Yes, it could damage the glass
No, it's a sign you're enjoying the meal
Is it also poor manners to lift a menu fully from the table while reading?
Shutterstock
Yes, at least one part should remain on the table
No, it doesn't matter
Caviar might spring to mind when it comes to fine dining. What is this?
Shutterstock
A soy-based dessert
A type of grain

A type of unfertilised fish egg
A type of fruit
Where can truffles, another fine dining classic, be found?
Shutterstock
In the ocean
Underground, usually at the base of trees

In swamps and bogs
In rivers
What is the maximum number of Michelin stars a restaurant can receive at once?
Shutterstock
One
Two

Three
Four
What was the original aim of the Michelin Guide?
Shutterstock
To increase demand for cars (and tyres)
To inform people of new restaurants

To highlight niche and obscure restaurants
To showcase healthier restaurants
In the 2009 film Julie & Julia, who plays US chef Julia Child?
PA Images
Julie Andrews
Goldie Hawn

Jane Fonda
Meryl Streep
What is the name of the restaurant in the 2007 film Ratatouille?
Disney/Pixar
Monet's
Gusteau’s

Dumont's
Robert's
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Woof! Well done
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Almost purr-fect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fin-tastic
Good job
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are Ewe Doing?
A fine effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtle-y Awful
Better luck next time
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

