'Government made a decision - vaccinated people can bring their children inside for dining' - Taoiseach

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said “we need to trust people” to use their own judgment when deciding whether to bring their children indoors in pubs and restaurants.

“The Government made a decision – people can bring their children inside,” he told reporters in Offaly today.

The Chief Medical Officer yesterday advised parents that it is safer not to bring children into indoor dining settings.

Dr Tony Holohan said for those who wished to go out with their children, “dining outdoors is still possible”.

The indoor dining legislation, passed late last night, will see fully vaccinated people and people who have recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months allowed to eat and drink indoors.

Under the new rules, children of fully vaccinated people will also be permitted to enter indoors if they are with their parent or guardian.

Speaking this morning, the Taoiseach: “We need to trust people too. This is a collective effort as a society to try and deal with an unprecedented global pandemic, which has many twists and turns the most recent now being the Delta variant.”

He added: “The numbers are rising case numbers are rising, hospitalisations are rising. So we need to be very vigilant. And people need to take the advice of the chief medical officer in respect of this seriously. But at the same time, you know, in terms of government, I think government has created a good balance here.”

The Taoiseach said there has to be a balance in terms of how this all operates, and how people live their lives. The chief medical officer will advise government but government has to consider the broader issues, he said.

“There is a need for personal responsibility, we need to trust people as well,” he added, stating people need to exercise “their own judgement”.

He said he can’t seen any issues arising from children entering indoor premises stating that restaurants and pubs are controlled environments.

“It’s about individual and personal behaviour and the end of the day,” said Martin.

While the government is concerned about the Delta variant, the Taoiseach said we are in a “substantially different situation” than the Christmas period as many people have been vaccinated or have received one dose of the vaccine.

Speaking in the Dáil, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar warned partially vaccinated and non-vaccinated people to remain cautious.

“The pandemic is not over. We are entering a new phase of the pandemic. We have vaccines now, which has weakened the connection between cases and hospitalisations and deaths but has not broken it, and we have a virus that is more infections than ever before.

“At the start of the pandemic, older people were the most vulnerable. We asked them to stay at home and that saved lives and prevented much illness, but things have changed,” he said.

“Now unvaccinated people, that is, people who have not been fully vaccinated, are the most vulnerable. Over the course of the next few weeks, people who have not been fully vaccinated are at greater risk than ever before because this virus is so transmissible,” he said.

Varadkar said there will be “a major surge in cases” but the case numbers will be made up of almost entirely younger people and people who have not been fully vaccinated.

“I ask them over the summer, at least they have been fully vaccinated, to please avoid socialising indoors, to please keep their social contacts to a minimum, to please avoid non-essential foreign travel and to please wear a mask, even outdoors, in crowded scenarios. People who are unvaccinated are more at risk over the next few weeks than at any point during this pandemic. It is not over,” he said