FINE GAEL MEPS have signed a letter to EU leaders seeking to block representatives from Hungary from being able to vote in Europe’s institutions.

The letter, seen by The Journal, will be sent to European Council president Charles Michel, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament president Roberta Metsola later today.

The letter is being spearheaded by the European People’s Party (EPP), which Fine Gael is a part of, in protest at the recent behaviour of Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán.

The MEPs are seeking for Hungary’s voting rights at the European Council to be suspended, under a procedure set out in Article 7 of the Treaty on the European Union.

This suspension would stop Orbán from personally casting a vote on key legislation proposals at European Council summits for the EU, such as enlargement, financial aid, new regulations or potential future candidates for Commission and Council Presidency.

Earlier this month, the Hungarian government took over as President of the Council of the EU – a position which allows its cabinet members to chair, schedule and organise the meetings of European ministers in Brussels each month.

Every six months, a different member state Government takes over as the chair of this council. There had been rising fears within the EU that progressive decisions, namely the enlargement of the EU, will be left behind under the Hungarian presidency.

Within a week of the country’s government taking over the seat, Orbán conducted what he called “peace missions” to Russian president Vladimir Putin, Chinese president Xi Jinping and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Many, including von der Leyen, condemned Orbán’s visits and argued that the Prime Minister – who is widely seen as Russia’s closest ally in the EU – had been misrepresenting his government’s Council presidency.

Outrage began in the EU after Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met in Moscow last week. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The letter from the MEPs says: “The Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union has barely started, and Prime Minister Orbán has already caused significant damage by exploiting and abusing the role of the Council Presidency.”

It adds: “In his so-called ‘peace mission’ Prime Minister Orbán deliberately left the impression that he was acting on behalf of the entire European Union, whereas in reality he has no authority to represent the EU or any other EU Member States apart from his own.”

It is understood that the letter has been signed by Fine Gael MEPs Seán Kelly, Regina Doherty, Maria Walsh and Nina Carberry. In a copy, seen by The Journal before it was sent to the EU leaders, the letter is penned by Estonian MEP Riho Terras.

After Orbán had shook hands with Putin last week, von der Leyen wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Appeasement will not stop Putin. Only unity and determination will pave the path to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

Michel, the outgoing President of the European Council – who chairs meetings between the heads of EU Governments – made similar remarks. “The EU rotating presidency has no mandate to engage with Russia on behalf of the EU,” he said.

The European Council is clear: Russia is the aggressor, Ukraine is the victim. No discussions about Ukraine can take place without Ukraine. — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) July 4, 2024

“The European Council is clear: Russia is the aggressor, Ukraine is the victim. No discussions about Ukraine can take place without Ukraine,” he added.

The letter states this public outrage is evidence that the behaviour of the Hungarian Prime Minister, in the eyes of the EPP MEPs, “amounts to usurping the powers and prerogatives of the EU Member States in the field of foreign policy”.

The letter adds: “Furthermore, Mr Orbán is actively undermining common EU positions. For example, by pushing for a ceasefire at any cost, instead of a ceasefire on Ukraine’s terms.

“Not only is he exceeding his powers when he pretends to represent the EU as a whole, but he is actively pursuing a policy agenda which is contrary to common EU positions.”

The letter demands the EU leaders act to ensure the behaviour does not continue.

It calls on the leaders to “take decisive action, as soon as possible, in order to limit further damage, not only to the credibility of the EU as a whole, but also regarding the current geopolitical situation”.

In 2021, Orbán’s far-right party, Fidesz, quit the EPP after years of disapproval among other parties, include Fine Gael, over the authoritarian-style of leadership from the party in Budapest.

The last time an Article 7 procedure was issued was in December 2017 after concerns arose following proposed legislative changes in Poland revoking judicial independence in the country.

But following an election earlier this year which saw a centrist Government take steps to reverse the amendments and restore judicial independence, the procedure was dropped.

In January, the European Commission had threatened Hungary that it would start an Article 7 procedure – but added it would not do so until there was a “clear majority in favour“.