This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 13 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fine Gael MEPs call for investigation into whether EU arms exports have been used against US civilians

The five MEPs co-signed a letter to Josep Borrell ahead of a debate in the EU parliament next week.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 13 Jun 2020, 2:21 PM
30 minutes ago 1,280 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5122175
A protester holds a sign that reads "Stop Killing Us" in Seattle
Image: Ted S. Warren/PA Images
A protester holds a sign that reads
A protester holds a sign that reads "Stop Killing Us" in Seattle
Image: Ted S. Warren/PA Images

FIVE FINE GAEL MEPs have called on the EU’s High Representative on Foreign Affairs to publicly condemn the excessive use of force against US citizens.

Sean Kelly, Mairead McGuinness, Deirdre Clune, Frances Fitzgerald and Maria Walsh also asked Josep Borrell to investigate whether any EU arms exports have been used against US civilians.

The joint letter was written in response to Black Lives Matter protests taking place across the world, following the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd last month.

The 46-year-old was laid to rest in his hometown of Houston earlier this week, more than two weeks since a video showing his final moments, when a police officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes, went viral.

There has been widespread condemnation of the killing by protesters since, as well as of the treatment of those who have demonstrated more widrely against systemic racism and police brutality.

“In recent weeks, we have watched, in horror, the events following the killing of George Floyd in the United States,” their letter says.

“The death of George Floyd was appalling and the circumstances surrounding his death were deeply upsetting.”

The MEPs expressed worry at what they describe as a “heavy-handed response” in some cases towards protesters and journalists, and criticised such responses as “unacceptable”.

They also hit out at an “absence of moral leadership” from political leaders in the US, but also warned against considering the issue of racism as solely an American problem.

“We must be vigilant against racism and racial inequality in all its forms, look hard at our own societies, listen to those speaking out about their own experiences, and tackle the scourge of racism head-on,” the letter continues.

“We have countless examples of racism here in the European Union, be it in the form of hate-speech, discrimination based on skin colour, or even acts of violence.

“Racism in every form is unacceptable and must be eliminated from our society.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The five MEPs called on Borrell to issue a public statement condemning the excessive use of force towards citizens in the US, and to ask political leaders there to work towards a de-escalation of tensions.

They also asked for efforts to be made at EU level to identify instances of racism and xenophobia within the European Union and to put in place the appropriate tools to eliminate them.

And they asked Borrell to investigate whether any EU arms exports have been used against US civilians, and to suspend such exports if this was found to be the case.

The European Parliament is set to debate the ongoing situation in the US next week.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie