FOR THE FIRST time since June 2021, Sinn Féin is not the most popular party among voters.

The latest poll from the Business Post/Red C shows that Fine Gael has overtaken Mary Lou McDonald’s party as the most popular party in the state at 21% and 20% respectively.

Fianna Fáil saw a significant jump in this poll, up four points to 19%.

Sinn Féin has dropped 3 points since the last Business Post/Red C Poll while Fine Gael has dropped 1 point.

Independent Ireland, the party set up in November 2023 by Cork South West TD Micheal Collins and Limerick TD Richard O’Donoghue, debuted in today’s poll at 5%.

Here is the full state of the parties:

Fine Gael 21% (-1)

Sinn Féin 20% (-3)

Fianna Fáil 19% (+4)

Independents 15% (-4)

The Green Party 5% (+1)

Independent Ireland 5% (new)

Social Democrats 5% (=)

Labour 3% (-1)

People Before Profit-Solidarity 3% (=)

Aontú 3% (=)

The poll was conducted between 21 and 26 June 2024 and is based on online interviews with a random sample of 1,000 adults.