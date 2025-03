A FINE GAEL senator has said the Irish government should seek legal protections for Donegal Tweed, similar to the protections granted to Harris Tweed in Scotland.

Senator Manus Boyle said legal protection for Donegal Tweed would “preserve its authenticity and integrity for future generations”.

“I am calling on Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke to explore legal protections for Donegal Tweed as a matter of urgency,” said Senator Boyle.

“Donegal is proud of its tweed. It’s one of Ireland’s great cultural and economic assets, deeply rooted in our county’s history and craftsmanship,” Boyle said.

Boyle’s proposal would see Donegal Tweed protected from imitation.

“In recent years, we’ve seen cheaper imitations from large retailers that are not made in Donegal but are being marketed under the name ‘Donegal’. This is hurting both producers and consumers,” the Donegal senator said.

“We must recognise this unique product under EU Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status or a similar legal framework to protect local producers,” he said, arguing that “Donegal businesses are at a complete disadvantage here and this needs to be addressed”.

“By getting an EU PGI we would not only keep jobs in Donegal but also uphold our reputation for producing quality, authentic goods,” the senator said.