SUPPORT FOR FINE Gael has fallen in the last three weeks, a new poll by the Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks shows.

The poll, which was done this week before Simon Harris’s tense encounter with a carer for which he received significant backlash, shows the three big parties nearly neck-and-neck.

It should be noted that the margin of error for the poll, which surveyed 1,420 voters, is plus or minus 2.3%.

In the final days of the election campaign, support for Fine Gael is at 22%, down four percentage points on the same poll from the beginning of the month.

Fianna Fáil is unchanged at 20%, and Sinn Féin has risen two percentage points to join them.

The Green Party, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s coalition colleague, dropped one point to just 3%.

The amount of people surveyed who said they’d vote Independent, which includes Independent Ireland, is up three points to 19%.

There is a rise of two points in support for Aontú, bringing the party to 5%.

The Social Democrats dropped one point to 5%, while the Labour Party is unchanged at 4%.

People Before Profit-Solidarity are unchanged on 2%.

