SIMON HARRIS IS expected to confirm at his party’s think-in in Tullamore today that Fine Gael is working on a manifesto proposal to build a publicly funded early learning and childcare system.

Harris will host his first Fine Gael party think-in as Taoiseach and party leader today, which takes place before the Dáil returns next week.

It is understood he will use his opening speech at the two-day event to point to the key election manifesto commitment which will outline that the new childcare system will form part Ireland’s education system.

The Taoiseach will confirm the aim is to create an affordable, accessible model that will reduce the reliance on the private sector.

The party meets at a time when speculation is high about when the general election will be held.

A recent poll found that the two main coalition parties, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, have risen while voters have continued to sour on the prospect of a Sinn Féin-led government.

Candidate selection conventions for the majority of political parties are now almost complete.

Over 70 Fine Gael politicians and general election candidates will attend the event over the next two days. Fine Gael has chosen 47 candidates in 30 constituencies, of which 16 are women.

This places Fine Gael at 34% of the gender quota with 13 constituencies to go.

‘New energy’

The Taoiseach is expected tell his party that Fine Gael will run a team of experience and new energy. He will also outline his party’s priorities for this year’s budget.

“As I travel around the country, people do not ask me the election date. They ask me what are we doing to help their family, what are we doing to help them find a home, what are we doing to keep their businesses viable, what are we doing to help them day to day.

“That is what I want us to focus on. Today, I challenge us all to refocus, reset, and renew our commitment to deliver for the people. This is a party that protects small and medium business. This is a party that stands by the men and women of An Garda Siochana and our Defence Forces,” Harris is expected to say.

Harris will also highlight the party’s priorities in the budget.

“We will stand up for working families who feel they pay for everything and get nothing in return. That will remain our focus in this year’s Budget,” Harris will state today.

It is expected the Taoiseach will outline his party’s focus on housing, migration and cost of living in his opening address to party members.

He is also expected to reiterate that he is aware that the cost-of-living is a real issue for people, with his party aiming to put more money back in people’s’ pockets.

He will tell the party that the government will move to reduce energy bills and taxes, with other key priorities to include improving disability services, helping businesses, as well as farmers.