Saturday 13 July, 2019
Man (20s) arrested after armed gardaí raid north Dublin house

Gardaí searched the house in Finglas yesterday evening.

By Sean Murray Saturday 13 Jul 2019, 10:24 AM
Some of the items seized
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ TARGETING ORGANISED crime in north Dublin seized drugs, cash and a number of phones and weapons following the raid of a house yesterday evening.

Members of the Emergency Response Unit, Armed Support Unit joined local detectives and drugs units alongside uniformed gardaí in the raid of the house on Ratoath Road in Finglas.

A man in his 20s was arrested by gardaí and he is currently being detained at Finglas Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

During the search, quantities of cocaine and cannabis – worth an estimated €5,000 – cash, weighing scales, packaging material, mobile phones, electronic devices and weapons were all seized.

Three other men (two in their late teens and another in his 20s) were also arrested following the search.

They are expected to appear before Dublin District Court later this morning charged in connection with unrelated offences. 

Investigations following last night’s raid remain ongoing.

