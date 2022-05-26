Finglas gang feud: Four arrested as gardaí probe ongoing violence in Dublin suburb

Finglas gardaí investigating the murder of James Whelan in April of this year.

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED four people in relation to ongoing feuding in the Finglas area of north Dublin.

Officers said today that they had detained a man in his 20s in relation to an incident which happened in January of this year.

During the incident a firearm was discharged at a house.

Nobody was injured but officers believed at the time it was an attempt to intimidate members of one of two warring drug gangs.

A gun was also found today following more searches by gardaí at a number of houses in the Ratoath Road area of Finglas.

At the house where the gun was found one man (30s) and two women (20s) were arrested under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939, for firearm offences.

The Ratoath Road area is known to gardaí as a place frequented by leading members of the gang led by a criminal known as Mr Flashy.

All four arrested are currently detained at Finglas and Blanchardstown Garda Station.

There has been an ongoing criminal feud between two gangs in Finglas for the last three years.

The house where the mother of James Whelan lives in Finglas Dublin, which was set alight on Sunday morning, in a gangland feud. Source: RollingNews.ie

Tensions between the gangs flared in April of this year following the murder of James Whelan who was shot dead outside his home in the Deanstown area of north Dublin at the start of April.

Whelan’s death marked the first fatality of the feud which has typically resulted in violent attacks and intimidation. He was was a known member of the gang involved in the feud with the gang led by Mr Flashy.

Whelan’s family home itself was also firebombed in the last week, eight weeks since his death.

Gardaí have ramped up its investigations into the gangs and had recently taken control and boarded home that was believed to be Mr Flashy’s gang’s headquarters – also located on Ratoath Road.

