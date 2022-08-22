Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 22 August 2022
'No matter how small': Gardaí appeal for information on disappearance of Fiona Pender in 1996

Fiona was 25 years old and seven months pregnant when she disappeared 26 years ago.

By Lauren Boland Monday 22 Aug 2022, 7:04 PM
Image: Gardaí
Image: Gardaí

A RENEWED APPEAL for information on the disappearance of Fiona Pender in 1996 has been opened ahead of the 26th anniversary of the day she went missing.

Fiona, who was 25 years old and seven months pregnant, went missing on 23 August 1996. No person has been brought to justice for her disappearance.

Tullamore gardaí are appealing for any information from the public, asking anyone who met or saw Fiona that morning, or who has other information, to come forward to gardaí if they have not already spoken to them, no matter how small the detail might seem.

Fiona was last seen at approximately 6am that morning at her flat on Church Street, Tullamore.

She was described as 5’5″ in height with long blonde hair. She was wearing bright clothes and white leggings.

“Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who may have previously come forward who felt they could not provide Gardaí with all the information they had in relation to this matter, to contact the investigation team again,” gardaí said in a statement.

“An Garda Síochána appeals to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you might believe it to be, to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, or any Garda Station.

“Anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”

