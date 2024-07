A FIRE HAS broken out at a site in Coolock earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation.

Dublin Fire Brigade said in a post to X that two fire engines are at scene.

“The fire in a lobby area has been contained and we expect firefighting operations to be wound down soon,” they said.

It’s the fourth day of public disorder at the old Crown Paints factory.

The Malahide Road at Coolock, near where the fire has started, remains open in both directions at this time.

“As this is a live and ongoing operation, An Garda Síochána has no further information,” a spokesperson said.

On Monday, people clashed with gardaí at the Malahide Road site, resulting in 21 people being charged with public order offences.

Gardaí are now harvesting CCTV and social media images as part of a criminal investigation into violent disturbances at the site.

The Public Order Unit cleared people gathered at the site again on Tuesday. No arrests were made.