GARDAÍ ARE COLLATING and harvesting CCTV and social media images as part of a criminal investigation into violent disturbances at a site earmarked to accommodate asylum seekers in Coolock.

People clashed with Gardaí at the old Crown Paints factory on Malahide Road in Dublin on Monday, resulting in 21 people being charged with public order offences.

The Public Order Unit cleared people gathered at the site again yesterday. No arrests were made.

Concrete barriers have been erected at the entrance to the site and gardaí remain at the scene.

A garda spokesperson said an incident room has been established at Coolock Garda Station and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed.

“An Garda Síochána wishes to acknowledge the significant volume of support received from the public to date, including calls to Coolock Garda Station, the Garda Confidential phone number and receipt of images and videos from members of the public,” the spokesperson said.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incidents to contact them.

Any road users with camera footage, including dash-cam footage, who were on the Malahide Road or surrounding areas on Monday, 15 July between 9am and 8pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person with any information on the events on Monday or has any information on persons organising or involved in Monday’s events to contact the Garda investigation team,” the spokesperson added.

The Garda investigation team can also be contacted at Coolock Garda station at 01 666 42000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.