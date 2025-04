TRIBUTES POURED IN from Hollywood this week after it was announced that Val Kilmer had died at the age of 65.

The actor starred in numerous blockbusters, including Top Gun, Heat and The Doors.

Kilmer was also one of several actors to take on the role of Batman, donning the famous suit to play the Caped Crusader in Batman Forever.

Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, George Clooney and Robert Pattinson are among some of the other actors to have portrayed the superhero over the years.

But how well do you know the Batman films? We’re not talking about his appearances in the DC Comics universe, we’re talking about the standalone feature films?

Test your knowledge.

In what year was Batman Forever released? Alamy 1990 1992

1995 1998 Which actor played villain the Riddler opposite Val Kilmer's Batman? Alamy Tommy Lee Jones Jim Carrey

Liam Neeson Adam Sandler Which actor plays Batman in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy? Alamy Christian Bale Ben Affleck

Cillian Murphy Henry Cavill How many times has Michael Keaton played Bruce Wayne? Alamy Once Twice

Three times Four times In Batman Returns, Christopher Walken plays the greedy Max Shreck. What is his evil plan? Alamy Release all the criminals from Gotham's prison to kill Batman To rob Gotham's bank and blame Batman

To create a brainwave device to steal everyone's thoughts and make himself super intelligent. To build a power plant that will steal electricity from Gotham to create a monopoly. The late Heath Ledger's portrayal of the Joker in The Dark Knight is regarded as one of the best villain performances in movie history. What is his first line in the film? Alamy "And I thought my jokes were bad." "No, no. I kill the bus driver."

"You wanna know how I got these scars?" "I believe that whatever doesn't kill you, simply makes you stranger." Catwoman appears in several Batman films. What is the character's real name? Alamy Chase Meridian Vikki Vale

Selina Kyle Rachel Dawes Mr Freeze, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, has 27 icy puns throughout Batman and Robin. Which of these does he never say? Alamy "You're not sending me to the cooler." "Let's kick some ice."

"Allow me to break the ice." "My condition has left me cold to your pleas of mercy."

"Tonight's forecast: a freeze is coming." "Ice to see you." Which Batman film made the most money at the box office, grossing over $1.08 billion? Alamy Batman Begins The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight Rises The Batman Finally, who could forget the first actor to play Batman on television - Adam West. What was the name of the dance that was popularised by the 1960s series? ABC The Batusi The Jitterbat

