A FIRE THAT broke out at a large commercial premises in Cork overnight has been brought under control.

The blaze broke out at the premises off the Old Mallow Road in Cork city at around 1.30am.

Eight units of Cork City Fire Brigade attended the scene throughout the night, including two aerial platforms. They were assisted by gardaí.

Advertisement

Throughout the night our crews have attended a large commercial premises on fire in the city.



Eight units attended the scene including two aerial platforms. The fire is now under control but crews will remain at scene throughout the day dampening down. pic.twitter.com/pui9xMgIys — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) November 3, 2024

Cork City Fire Brigade said the fire is now under control, but that crews will remain at scene throughout the day to dampen down the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

A garda spokesperson said that enquiries into the matter are ongoing.