THREE PEOPLE WERE brought to hospital after a fire broke out above a Thai massage parlour on Granby Row in Co Dublin this morning.

Gardaí confirmed that they had assisted emergency services at the scene at the premises at around 8:15am.

Advertisement

“The scene is currently being preserved and the street was closed with local diversions in place,” a statement said. “Three people were taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital.”

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing, the spokesperson added.

A video of the scene this morning shows thick smoke billowing from the upstairs windows of the building.

A driver of a Eurospar vehicle is seen in the video stopping the vehicle in front of the scene to help those inside the building, with one man seen jumping from a window to land on the truck.