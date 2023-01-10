Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired in Ennis

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a firearm was discharged in Ennis this afternoon.
The incident happened in the Beech Park area of Ennis at 2:45 pm.
No one was injured and no arrests have yet been made.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident, and anyone with information should contact Ennis Garda station on 065 6848 100.
They are appealing in particular to anyone who was in the area and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this available to investigating Gardaí.
