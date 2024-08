THREE MEN WERE arrested in Finglas, Dublin yesterday evening, after Gardaí seized a pistol and ammunition after searching a vehicle in the area.

The vehicle was in the Kippure Park area of Finglas at the time.

The three men, all aged in their 20s, were arreste and are currently being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at Garda Stations in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

The firearm and ammunition have been sent to The Garda Ballistics Unit for further analysis.

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.