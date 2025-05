ROMANIANS WILL VOTE tomorrow to elect a new president for the second time in six months after the first ballot was cancelled due to allegations of Russian interference.

Călin Georgescu, an independent anti-EU and pro-Moscow candidate, profited from an unprecedented explosion in popularity from 5% before the November vote to 23%, placing him far ahead of the two favoured candidates for the presidency.

However, evidence emerged in the aftermath that purported to show traces of Russian influence throughout the campaign, casting doubt over his shock victory and leading to an investigation into the 63-year-old.

The influence was said to have been actioned through cyber-attacks on election computer systems, as well as via social media influencers allegedly paid by Moscow to disseminate pro-Georgescu content.

Calin Georgescu, winner of the first round of presidential elections last November. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Constitutional Court of Romania annulled the election result two weeks later, and Georgescu was subsequently banned in March from partaking in tomorrow’s rerun, a ruling he claimed is evidence that “Europe is now a dictatorship, Romania is under tyranny”.

US Vice President JD Vance criticised the decision, accusing Romanian authorities of “cancelling elections because you don’t like the result”.

George Simion of the right-wing Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) – of which Georgescu was once a member – is the country’s second-largest party.

Simion is the current favourite to win the election.

A Donald Trump fan who claims Romania’s November election was “stolen”, he is polling around 29%, channelling simmering frustration over its cancellation.

George Simioni, the leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Such is the closeness of purpose he feels with the US “conservative path”, Simion ruled out the possibility of another cancellation, stating: “We have the support of the United States”.

His main rivals in tomorrow’s vote are Crin Antonescu of the Social Democratic Party (PsD) who is polling on 22% and mayor of Bucharest, Nicușor Dan from the National Liberal Party (PNL).

The result of this election could be pivotal for the direction of the EU and NATO, as a victory by the eurosceptic and anti-NATO Simion could have major implications for the stability of globalist alliances in the face of tariff uncertainty and an unrelenting war in Ukraine.

How does the vote work in Romania?

If a presidential candidate achieves 50% or more of the vote in the first round, they are automatically declared the winner and will serve a five-year term.

If none of them achieve this portion of the vote right away, the candidates with the two highest vote counts enter into a second round, slated for 18 May.

Romania has a prime minister, though the president also possesses power over domestic and foreign policy while also serving as a figurehead.

With reporting from AFP and PA.