Two suspected firearms, ammunition and €47k cash seized during Garda raids in Finglas

TWO SUSPECTED FIREARMS, ammunition and cash to the value of over €47,000 have been seized following a number of Garda searches in Dublin today.

The searches, which targeted nine addresses in the Finglas area that were suspected of being utilised by organised crime groups, come after a number of serious incidents relating to ongoing criminal activity in the vicinity in recent weeks.

Advertisement

During the course of the searches, two firearms (subject to analysis), 300 rounds of suspected ammunition and over €47,000 in cash were seized.

Investigations into these seized items and the criminal activities of this west Dublin based crime group are continuing from the incident room at Finglas Garda Station.

A number of the addresses searched have been taken possession of and boarded up by Dublin City Council.

Investigations are ongoing in relation to these criminal activities.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Gardaí say they will continue to maintain high visibility and community patrols in the area to support the local community.