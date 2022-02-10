#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Thursday 10 February 2022
Advertisement

Two suspected firearms, ammunition and €47k cash seized during Garda raids in Finglas

The searches come after a number of serious incidents relating to ongoing criminal activity in recent weeks.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 10 Feb 2022, 7:56 PM
1 hour ago 3,749 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5680101
File photo
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

TWO SUSPECTED FIREARMS, ammunition and cash to the value of over €47,000 have been seized following a number of Garda searches in Dublin today.

The searches, which targeted nine addresses in the Finglas area that were suspected of being utilised by organised crime groups, come after a number of serious incidents relating to ongoing criminal activity in the vicinity in recent weeks. 

During the course of the searches, two firearms (subject to analysis), 300 rounds of suspected ammunition and over €47,000 in cash were seized. 

Investigations into these seized items and the criminal activities of this west Dublin based crime group are continuing from the incident room at Finglas Garda Station. 

A number of the addresses searched have been taken possession of and boarded up by Dublin City Council. 

Investigations are ongoing in relation to these criminal activities. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí say they will continue to maintain high visibility and community patrols in the area to support the local community. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie