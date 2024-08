TEN FIREFIGHTERS REMAIN at the scene of the fire that has been burning at an industrial premises in north Dublin since last night.

A large fire was spotted at the premises in the Clonshaugh area last night, with smoke visible from quite a distance away elsewhere in Dublin.

Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene, with up to six fire engines involved in the response at one point.

Dublin Fire Brigade has confirmed that firefighters are now “damping down at the industrial fire”.

Advertisement

The response has been reduced overnight, with two fire engines in place since 2am.

“Crews are using thermal imaging to identify hotspots and small pockets of fire. In total ten firefighters are currently on scene at this stage of the operation,” the fire service said in a statement.

Photographs taken from near the scene yesterday evening showed flames and smoke at the Camfil building in the Clonshaugh Industrial Estate. Camfil is a Swedish company that makes air filtration systems.

Dublin Fire Brigade had advised locals to close their windows and doors as a precaution if they could smell smoke.

There were concerns about whether the smoke would affect flights scheduled at nearby Dublin Airport but the airport confirmed that flights were proceeding as normal.