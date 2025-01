IRELAND’S FIRST BABY of 2025 was born at just 19 seconds after midnight in the National Maternity Hospital in Dublin.

Dublin parents Eve Colley and Eric Tyrell welcomed baby Bradley into the world mere seconds after the clock struck midnight.

Bradley weighed 3.25kg and is the couples first baby.

Over at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin, staff had a busy night with eight deliveries between midnight and 8am.

Theodore Byrne was born at 9 minutes past midnight, weighing in at 4.08 kg.

He was born to parents Martha Gilroy-Kelly and her partner Jack Byrne.

Baby Theodore Byrne was born to parents, Martha Gilroy-Kelly and Partner Jack Byrne at 00.09am.

The birth of Theodore brought the total number of babies born at The Rotunda Hospital to over 900,000 since it first opened its doors over 275 years ago.

At the Cork University Maternity Hospital, baby boy Rowan was born at 20 minutes past midnight, weighing 3.51kg, to Shannon Gibson, who is from Cork City.

In Cavan General Hospital, parents Shannon Kelly and John Beggan welcomed baby girl Naoíse at 12:53am.

Over at the Coombe Hospital, parents Wendy and Darach Griffin from Athboy in Co Meath welcomed a baby boy at 2.25am.

Wendy Griffin, from Athboy in Co Meath, with her baby boy in the Coombe Hospital.

And while no New Years babies were born at University Hospital Kerry, a home birth was assisted by two midwives.

Baby girl Féile was born as 5.41am, weighing 3.77kg, to parents Andrea Thornton and Eoin Murphy of Ardfert in Co Kerry.

The UHK midwives were Sinead Murphy and Kirsty Hawthorn.

Meanwhile, it was also a busy night at Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda, with seven deliveries so far since midnight – six boys and one girl.

Roisin Byrne was the first to give birth at 1.32am, followed by Naomi Chelimo who delivered a baby boy at 3.44am.

At Letterkenny University Hospital in Co Donegal, baby girl Norah was born to Sharon and Lee O’Hara, at 8.30am and weighing 3.9kg.

Three babies have been born in the Letterkenny hospital since midnight.