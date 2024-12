THE FIRST GROUP of children from Palestine to receive healthcare in Ireland have arrived today.

Outgoing health minister Stephen Donnelly announced in September that dozens of children would be arriving from Gaza to receive life-saving care in Ireland. There are restrictions on patients needing spinal surgeries.

Eight children arrived at Dublin Airport yesterday evening, with eight carers and 11 siblings. The Slovakian Government provided a medical evacuation plane from Gaza and three medical doctors from the HSE and a translator joined the group.

“I’m pleased that the first medical evacuation of Palestinian children and their carers/guardians to Ireland has now happened, and that the Irish health service is now providing care to these children,” Donnelly said, thanking the hospital staff.

He added: “There is no justification for the deliberate attacks on civilians and healthcare services in Gaza and the loss of life has been devastating.”

Advertisement

The project is being coordinated between Ireland, the World Health Organisation, heath services in Egypt and leaders in Palestine. Sick children are evacuated to Egypt, up to 2,300 so far, and later brought to Dublin, with assistance of EU colleagues.

Tánaiste and foreign affairs minister Michéal Martin said the long-term impacts on children who are injured in the conflict are “unconscionable”.

He said it was unacceptable that children remaining in Gaza, needing medical attention, are being denied rescue by Israeli military personnel and officials. “This denial of medical care is unacceptable and must stop,” he said.

Approximately 30 children will be evacuated from Gaza to Ireland before the end of this year under the first phase of the scheme. While in Ireland, the children will be accommodated in the homes of healthcare workers.

The Irish Red Cross has also volunteered to accommodate some families and children.

A number of severe medical conditions will be treated, including cancer, haemodialysis and patients with other severe medical conditions. Ireland will not be accepting any children with orthopaedic needs given the existing crisis with this service here.

Ciaran Browne, National Medical Evacuation Co-ordinator at the HSE, said it was a complex operation to get the children here, but thanked their partners on the ground, in the EU and in Palestine and Egypt.