MINISTER FOR HEALTH Stephen Donnelly will today seek Cabinet approval to bring dozens of children from Gaza to Ireland for medical care.

The move comes after months of behind the scenes work by the Department of Health, medical doctors, the Irish Red Cross and a number of other government departments including the Department of Foreign Affairs.

It is expected that approximately 30 children will be evacuated from Gaza to Ireland before the end of the year under the first phase of the scheme.

While in Ireland, the children, who will be accompanied by a guardian, will be accommodated in the homes of healthcare workers.

It is understood a number of severe medical conditions will be treated, including cancer. However, Ireland will not be accepting any children with orthopaedic needs given the existing crisis with this service here.

The children will be flown into Ireland by the EU and once in Ireland the National Ambulance Service and multiple other arms of the state will be involved in their care.

Apartment remediation scheme

Separately, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will bring the draft heads of a bill on apartment remediation to Cabinet this morning.

The bill, once enacted, will cover all costs for fire and safety changes needed to Celtic-Tiger-era apartments that were not built to appropriate standards.

The government approved the €2.5bn scheme for owners of defective apartments last year but it will not be accessible until this legislation is in place.

Up to 100,000 apartments are estimated to be eligible for the scheme.

Under the scheme, owners’ management companies will be funded to carry out the eligible remediation works.

Provisions will be made for retrospective payment of eligible costs already incurred by apartment owners.

Preschool curriculum

Cabinet will also be asked today to sign off on a new curriculum for preschool children.

This update will be the first since the existing curriculum, Aistear, was put in place in 2009.

Once approved by cabinet the new Aistear curriculum is expected to be published shortly.

It will take effect from September 2025.

Organic farming

Meanwhile, minister of state in the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett will bring the National Organic Strategy to Cabinet today.

The strategy sets out a roadmap to make 10% of all farming in Ireland organic by 2030.

Currently 5% of land in the country is farmed organically, up from less than 1.6% in 2021.

Criminal Justice Amendement

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will seek government approval for the Criminal Justice (Amendment) Bill 2024.

The legislation will give effect to amendments required on the foot of a recent High Court judgement that held that mandatory life sentences for murder cannot be imposed on children who have turned 18 years old before sentencing.

McEntee intends that the Bill will be progressed to enactment as a matter of urgency because of a number of upcoming trials dealing with this cohort.

This month, the High Court ruled that it is unconstitutional that a child who committed murder and sentenced while still a child might receive a determinate sentence, while a child who has “aged-out” must receive a life sentence for the same crime.

The application was made of behalf of solicitors for two teenagers charged with the murder of Tristan Sherry in December of last year.

The case of 14-year-old Ana Kriegal, who was murdered by two thirteen-year-old boys in 2018, evoked debate over the sentencing of juveniles convicted of murder.

The boys were identified as Boy A and Boy B due to their age.

Boy A was sentenced to life with a review after 12 years. Boy B was sentenced to 15 years with a review after eight years.

In the High Court judgement, Mr Justice Simons said that it was recognised that the age and maturity of juveniles before the courts accused of murder is a key factor in sentencing.