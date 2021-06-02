James Vincent McMorrow performs at the first live gig with an audience in the Iveagh Gardens next week

DUBLIN SINGER-SONGWRITER James Vincent McMorrow and special guest Sorcha Richardson will perform at the first live gig with an audience in Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens.

The gig will take place next Thursday 10 June at 7pm.

Tickets cost €25 and go on sale tomorrow at 10am on the National Concert Hall website. Tickets will be available in ‘pods’ up to a maximum of 4, and are standing tickets only.

This will be the first live concert ​with audiences since the start of the pandemic; up to 500 people will be allowed to attend the event.

It comes after the Government announced a series of pilot music and sport events that will take place in June and July, including indoor performances and a nightclub event.

The National Concert Hall are advising people to not attend the concert if they have any symptoms of Covid-19. If they develop symptoms after purchasing their tickets, they will be fully refunded, it said.

“It is critical that these measures are strictly followed by those attending this concert,” the National Concert Hall said in a statement this afternoon.

Minister for the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin said: ”These pilot shows are an important first milestone on the way back to the safe and full recovery of live events, as we emerge from what has been a devastating crisis for this sector.

Audiences, artists and arts workers are eager to reconnect through the shared experience of music and I am grateful to organisers at the National Concert Hall, the OPW, Dublin City Council, and of course James Vincent McMorrow and Sorcha Richardson for creating what promises to be a fantastic evening of entertainment.

The National Concert Hall said it has implemented a range of control measures to ensure the protection and safety of performing artists, staff, and customers.

These measures include staggered access times, clear and visible signage, socially distanced queuing systems, readily available hygiene stations in convenient locations, enhanced cleaning regimes, easily accessible toilet facilities, socially-distanced standing pods for attendees, and the wearing of masks when outside your pod.

Event staff will also be on hand to assist and direct patrons to ensure their safety and comfort.

Robert Read, CEO of the National Concert Hall said: ”We are thrilled to have this opportunity, in the stunning setting of the Iveagh Gardens, to lead the long-awaited return of live music, as part of the Government’s reopening plan for the country.

“As the national cultural institution for music in Ireland we will continue to present an extensive programme of streamed concerts and look forward to welcoming audiences back to live music at the NCH soon.

“Our thanks to all those involved in making this event happen, in particular Minister Martin and her Department, the OPW, and Dublin City Council.”