THE FIRST PERSON convicted of rioting in Ballymena, Co Antrim, in June has been handed down a four month prison term by Ballymena Magistrates’ Court.

Jamie Lee McCracken (34) was sentenced yesterday to four months in custody after he pleaded guilty to riotous behaviour.

McCracken, of no fixed address, was arrested “during one of the nights of sustained race-motivated disorder”, a statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said, in the area of Bridge Street on Wednesday 11 June.

The first night of rioting in Ballymena began after a vigil for the victim of alleged sexual assault, when people learned that two teenage men accused of sexually assaulting the victim required a Romanian translator in court.

Nightly violence then occurred in a number of locations in Northern Ireland. Multiple buildings and the homes of immigrants were targeted, with many damaged, vandalised or set on fire.

PSNI Chief Superintendent Sue Steen said McCracken was seen throwing a brick towards officers and was arrested minutes later in the Linenhall Street/Church Street area.

She said the police force has charged 46 people and made 53 arrests in relation to the riots to date. The arrested people were men and women aged between 12 and 56.

Steen added that the prosecution of those involved in the riots will continue over the coming months.

“Our dedicated public order inquiry team is working tirelessly to ensure that those involved in this shameful violence are brought before our courts to face the consequences of their actions,” she said.

Steen described the riots as “shameful” and “largely motivated by pure race hatred”.

“This area of Ballymena town was ravaged by people intent on causing harm. Damage was caused to roads, homes, cars and local business premises with people left fearing for their lives,” she said.

“Our officers came under attack and many left injured after petrol bombs, heavy masonry and fireworks were thrown at them,” she added.

She said the PSNI will “work tirelessly” to restore calm and ensure that anyone who was involved in the riots will be brought to justice.

Speaking to those affected by the violence in Ballymena, Steen said: “We are committed to keeping our communities safe. Hate crime has no place in our society and we will continue to be proactive in our approach to ensure justice for victims.”

“We would also repeat our appeal to anyone who has been the victim of, or has any information on, any crime to contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency. We can assure you that we will always act on concerns and information we receive.”