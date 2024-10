IRISH THEATRE COMPANY Fishamble have confirmed that the company’s Laurence Olivier Award, which was stolen from its offices during a break-in on Saturday night, has been returned.

“We very much appreciate all the messages of support received, and are relieved to have Larry back home in its rightful place on the mantelpiece,” said a spokesperson.

The company said that it would be making no further comment on the matter while a Garda investigation was ongoing.

Fishamble are the only Irish Theatre company to win this prestigious award.

It was awarded to the team and actor Pat Kinevane in 2016 for its production of Silent, which has toured around the world.

The award is given annually by the Society of London Theatre, to recognise excellence in professional theatre in London.