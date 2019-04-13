This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fisher-Price recalls millions of baby sleepers linked to multiple infant deaths

Fisher-Price said that it stood by the safety of its products when issuing the voluntary recall.

By Associated Press Saturday 13 Apr 2019, 2:50 PM
The recalled Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play sleeper
Image: US Consumer Product Safety Commission
Image: US Consumer Product Safety Commission

FISHER-PRICE RECALLED nearly 5 million infant sleepers in the US on Friday after more than 30 babies died in them over a 10-year period.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said anyone who bought a Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play sleeper should stop using it right away and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

The sleepers, which are used to put babies to sleep, are soft padded cradles that vibrate.

Fisher-Price and the CPSC said the deaths occurred after infants rolled over from their backs to their stomachs or sides while unrestrained, but did not specify how they died.

In an article this week, Consumer Reports found that some of the infants died from suffocation.

A safety warning was issued last week, but The American Academy of Pediatrics urged Fisher-Price and the CPSC to recall the sleepers, calling them “deadly.”

Source: Fisher-Price®/YouTube

In a statement Friday, Fisher-Price said that it stood by the safety of its products and said it issued the voluntary recall “due to reported incidents in which the product was used contrary to the safety warnings and instructions”. 

The recall covers about 4.7 million sleepers, which sold for between $40 and $149 since 2009.

It is not clear whether the product has been sold in Ireland. 

Associated Press

