TRIBUTES ARE BEING paid to a well-known fisherman who lost his life when he fell from a boat.

The community in Carlingford, Co Louth are in deep shock following a tragic accident at King John’s Pier Carlingford on Monday morning in which a fisherman lost his life. It is understood that the well-known and respected Blackrock man fell from a fishing boat in the harbour.

He has been named locally as Gearóid McMahon (62) from Ard na Mara, Wallaces Road, Blackrock, Louth but who was a native of The Ennis road in Limerick city.

The local coast guard and gardaí attended at the scene when the alarm was raised around 8.30am and garda divers began an operation to recover the remains of the 62-year-old.

This is the latest in a number of tragic accidents to have happened in the popular seaside village on the Cooley peninsula. Four years ago, healthcare assistant Ruth Maguire lost her life nearby.

Mr McMahon is survived by his wife Patricia and children Fiona, Eoin and Ruaíri.

One friend said, “I am so sorry for your loss of this lovely, gracious man.I feel like I know you from Gearoid’s stories about you. He spoke with such pride and gratitude for you all. I was blessed to run with him in Annagassan’’.

No funeral arrangements have been made as yet.