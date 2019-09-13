This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 13 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fishermen who drowned off Co Kerry pier died from 'prolonged period in cold water'

The bodies of three Latvian men were recovered off the Coonanna Pier on 30 September 2018.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 13 Sep 2019, 8:29 AM
48 minutes ago 5,224 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4807211
Coonanna, Co Kerry
Image: Google Street View
Coonanna, Co Kerry
Coonanna, Co Kerry
Image: Google Street View

THREE LATVIAN FISHERMEN who drowned in the sea off the Coonanna Pier in Kerry last September died from “a prolonged period in cold water”, according to a report. 

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board report into the deaths of the three men was published yesterday. 

The bodies of the men were recovered from a sunken vessel on 30 September 2018. 

One man was in his 50s while the other two were in their 30s. 

Local gardaí and emergency services had been alerted to the discovery of a body of a man in the water near an upturned Rigid Inflatable Boat (RIB) that evening.

Coast Guard and the Lifeboat Service attended the scene and a further two bodies were discovered under the boat.

The report has now found that the vessel was not suitable for the conditions and voyage on the day in question. 

“The crew had not planned the voyage sufficiently and were not prepared for an emergency,” the report said. 

It found that the three fatalities occurred as a result of “a prolonged period in cold water as there was no means of indicating distress”. 

“It is likely that consumption of alcohol by two of the three crew resulted in diminished ability to cope with the prevailing conditions and impaired performance in addressing an emergency,” the report said. 

The report also noted that “mobile phones are not reliable as a means of contacting the emergency services” and that a marine VHF radio should be used instead. However, it found that the vessel was not equipped with such a radio. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie