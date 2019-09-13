Fishermen who drowned off Co Kerry pier died from 'prolonged period in cold water'

THREE LATVIAN FISHERMEN who drowned in the sea off the Coonanna Pier in Kerry last September died from “a prolonged period in cold water”, according to a report.

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board report into the deaths of the three men was published yesterday.

The bodies of the men were recovered from a sunken vessel on 30 September 2018.

One man was in his 50s while the other two were in their 30s.

Local gardaí and emergency services had been alerted to the discovery of a body of a man in the water near an upturned Rigid Inflatable Boat (RIB) that evening.

Coast Guard and the Lifeboat Service attended the scene and a further two bodies were discovered under the boat.

The report has now found that the vessel was not suitable for the conditions and voyage on the day in question.

“The crew had not planned the voyage sufficiently and were not prepared for an emergency,” the report said.

It found that the three fatalities occurred as a result of “a prolonged period in cold water as there was no means of indicating distress”.

“It is likely that consumption of alcohol by two of the three crew resulted in diminished ability to cope with the prevailing conditions and impaired performance in addressing an emergency,” the report said.

The report also noted that “mobile phones are not reliable as a means of contacting the emergency services” and that a marine VHF radio should be used instead. However, it found that the vessel was not equipped with such a radio.