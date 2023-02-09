EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #EARTHQUAKE: Hopes of finding more survivors are fading Turkey and Syria, as the death toll of Monday’s devastating earthquake rises to 17,500.

2. #ZELENSKYY: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine will become a member of the EU, while calling for additional arms and sanctions against Russia on his trip to Brussels.

3. #RIP: Burt Bacharach, the composer of classic pop songs including I Say A Little Prayer and Walk On By, has died at the age of 94.

4. #NORTHERN IRELAND: The UK government has said it will legislate to push back the deadline for a fresh Assembly election in Northern Ireland to 2024.

5. #HACKED: Munster Technological University Cork has confirmed that hackers have encrypted data and demanded a ransom, as its campus remained closed due to the cyber breach.