Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #EARTHQUAKE: Hopes of finding more survivors are fading Turkey and Syria, as the death toll of Monday’s devastating earthquake rises to 17,500.
2. #ZELENSKYY: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine will become a member of the EU, while calling for additional arms and sanctions against Russia on his trip to Brussels.
3. #RIP: Burt Bacharach, the composer of classic pop songs including I Say A Little Prayer and Walk On By, has died at the age of 94.
4. #NORTHERN IRELAND: The UK government has said it will legislate to push back the deadline for a fresh Assembly election in Northern Ireland to 2024.
5. #HACKED: Munster Technological University Cork has confirmed that hackers have encrypted data and demanded a ransom, as its campus remained closed due to the cyber breach.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site