Zelenskyy reiterates calls for fighter jets and insists Ukraine will join the EU

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine will become a member of the European Union, while calling for additional arms and sanctions against Russia.

Speaking in Brussels this afternoon, Zelenskyy said that he believed the EU would remain behind Ukraine until the end of the war and called for further sanctions to be issued against Russia.

In particular, he called for sanctions that would prevent Russia from manufacturing armaments, in particular drones and missiles as well as blocking key materials needed for IT systems.

Zelenskyy is due to hold a series of bilateral meetings with EU leaders this afternoon – including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar – where he will reiterate calls for planes and fighter jets.

European Council President Charles Michel said that he was “absolutely confident” that additional military support from EU nations would be forthcoming following the meetings today.

Additionally, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Ukraine could “count on us” and that the EU would continue to provide their “full support”.

“We will continue to provide our full support now to sustain your people through this atrocious war and for the future,” von der Leyen said.

While von der Leyen said that the EU will “never match the sacrifice Ukrainians are making every single day”, but that €67 billion worth of support has been provided to Ukraine since the war broke out.

“And we must do more,” von der Leyen said.

Varadkar is due to meet Zelenskyy alongside leaders from Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal and Malta.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Varadkar said that he was looking forward to the meeting with Zelenskyy and that he would assure him of Ireland’s support for the country.

“I’m looking forward to having an opportunity to speak with President Zelenskyy and assure him of Ireland’s ongoing solidarity and support for as long as it takes,” Varadkar said.

“We’ll stand with them until a just peace is secured and that means Russia withdrawing and Ukraine being able to continue on its democratic and European path.”

Earlier today, Zelenskyy addressed the European Parliament and called for additional military support for the country

“We are defending against the most anti-European force of the modern world — we are defending ourselves, we Ukrainians on the battlefield, along with you,” Zelensky told MEPs, who gave him a standing ovation.

Future tribunal

Von der Leyen told reporters this afternoon that preparation was underway and that European prosecutors were being gathered at a centre in The Hague as part of efforts to “hold the perpetrators” of the war in Ukraine accountable.

While she said that the process was in an early stage, von der Leyen said that they intend to establish a tribunal.

“The next step is to set up a tribunal. Here the discussions are ongoing about the exact instruction but I assure you, Volodymyr, we have the political will to hold the perpetrators accountable, including for the crime of aggression.

“There is the political will so we must find a way.