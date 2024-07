EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #CANCELLED: Aer Lingus has cancelled another 25 flights, with more cancellations set to be announced in the morning

2. #NIKKI BRADLEY: New Fine Gael Senator says misuse of disabled toilets must end with roll out of access keys

3. #DUBAI: The travel ban on an Irish woman, Tori Towey, in Dubai has been lifted, Taoiseach tells Dáil

4. #OVER AND OUT: Simon Coveney won’t run in general election and says he’s ‘stepping out of politics’

5. #SEARCH IS OVER: Heimir Hallgrímsson confirmed as new Republic of Ireland manager