The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CORONER’S COURT: Two Clare boys drowned in a disused quarry despite “valiant” rescue efforts of friends, an inquest heard.

2. #WOMEN’S HEALTH: The HSE revealed 78,000 slides are left in the CervicalCheck backlog.

3. #COMMONS COMMITTEE: Bertie Ahern repeatedly told a UK Brexit committee that “Northern Ireland is not the same as the rest of the UK”, while Mary Lou McDonald accused the UK of playing a “game of chicken” with Irish interests on British morning TV.

4. #NORTH FREDERICK STREET: Gardaí are to change how they manage repossessions after the Take Back the City incident.

5. #THE DECISION: Premier League footballer Declan Rice has rejected Ireland and declared for the English national team.