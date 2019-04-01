This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Sean Murray Monday 1 Apr 2019, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Jade Coulombe
Image: Shutterstock/Jade Coulombe

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COME WHAT MAY: The EU has warned that ‘patience is running’ out as MPs still can’t agree on what to do about Brexit.

2. #MR MOONLIGHT: The court heard that fingerprints in Bobby Ryan’s van did not belong to the accused Patrick Quirke.

3. #HOMELESSNESS: Some 21% of newly homeless families in Dublin last year were non-EU citizens.

4. #HOT WATER: Garda representatives have welcomed the withdrawal of Finian McGrath’s comments about political policing, saying they had “no basis”. 

5. #RIP: Popular RTÉ Sport broadcaster Pat McAuliffe has died aged 61

