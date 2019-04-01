The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COME WHAT MAY: The EU has warned that ‘patience is running’ out as MPs still can’t agree on what to do about Brexit.

2. #MR MOONLIGHT: The court heard that fingerprints in Bobby Ryan’s van did not belong to the accused Patrick Quirke.

3. #HOMELESSNESS: Some 21% of newly homeless families in Dublin last year were non-EU citizens.



4. #HOT WATER: Garda representatives have welcomed the withdrawal of Finian McGrath’s comments about political policing, saying they had “no basis”.

5. #RIP: Popular RTÉ Sport broadcaster Pat McAuliffe has died aged 61.