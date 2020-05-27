This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 27 May, 2020
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 27 May 2020, 5:13 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SOCIAL DISTANCING: Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has told Cabinet ministers he does not intend to advise that the 2 metre social distancing rule should be reduced. 

2. #RYANAIR: The leading investigator into Ireland’s CervicalCheck programme has dismissed a claim from Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary that government plans to introduce a mandatory quarantine on overseas visitors is not based in science.

3. #LEAVING CERT: Almost 50,000 Leaving Cert students out of a total of 61,000 have registered for the Calculated Grades system as of this afternoon. 

4. #COURTS: Veteran comedian Sil Fox has walked free from court after he was cleared of sexually assaulting a woman in a bar in Dublin.

5. #RETURN TO ORBIT: The launch of a SpaceX rocket tonight will be first time Nasa astronauts have blasted off from the US in 10 years. 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

