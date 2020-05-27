The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #SOCIAL DISTANCING: Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has told Cabinet ministers he does not intend to advise that the 2 metre social distancing rule should be reduced.
2. #RYANAIR: The leading investigator into Ireland’s CervicalCheck programme has dismissed a claim from Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary that government plans to introduce a mandatory quarantine on overseas visitors is not based in science.
3. #LEAVING CERT: Almost 50,000 Leaving Cert students out of a total of 61,000 have registered for the Calculated Grades system as of this afternoon.
4. #COURTS: Veteran comedian Sil Fox has walked free from court after he was cleared of sexually assaulting a woman in a bar in Dublin.
5. #RETURN TO ORBIT: The launch of a SpaceX rocket tonight will be first time Nasa astronauts have blasted off from the US in 10 years.
